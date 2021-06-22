Saturday 8 November 2025

Trial win boosts confidence in antibody treatment for coronavirus

Biotechnology
22 June 2021
glaxo_gsk_glaxosmithkline_big

While GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) got off to a  slow start in its bid to combat the novel coronavirus, the company looks set to make an increasingly meaningful contribution in the months to come.

With final positive Phase III data from the COMET-ICE trial, the British drugmaker and Californian firm Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR) are ready to submit formally for approval for sotrovimab in the second part of 2021.

The firms already have an emergency approval in the USA for the investigational SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, and the European regulator has initiated a rolling review of the data.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Emerging COVID-19 Omicron variants tackled by ExeVir’s therapeutic antibodies
15 January 2024
Biotechnology
TGA provisionally approves COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab
20 August 2021
Biotechnology
Adagio rises, as it updates on ADG20 COVID-19 antibody program
15 November 2021
Biotechnology
European regulator reviews coronavirus vaccine safety signals
11 June 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze