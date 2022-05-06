Sunday 24 November 2024

Trikafta leads the way for Vertex in buoyant first quarter

Biotechnology
6 May 2022
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) has reported product revenues of $2.1 billion for the first quarter of 2022, towards the high end of most analysts’ expectations, and a 22% increase on the same period of 2021.

Following standard reporting protocols, the company netted $762 million in income, a 17% increase, or $2.96 per share.

Vertex has reiterated its full year 2022 product revenue guidance of between $8.4 billion and $8.6 billion.

