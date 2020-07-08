UCB and Ferring to co-promote Cimzia for Crohn's disease in USA

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext; UCB) and privately-held Swiss firm Ferring have signed a co-promotion agreement to commercialize the prefilled syringe formulation of Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) in the USA for the treatment of Crohn's disease (CD).
Ferring will take over marketing, sales promotion, and field medical affairs activities. UCB will continue to be responsible for all product-related activities, including revenue recognition.
