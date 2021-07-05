Saturday 8 November 2025

UK bioscience sector raises £1.6 billion in just three months

Biotechnology
5 July 2021
bia_logo_large

The UK’s BioIndustry Association (BIA) and Clarivate today released new data, showing that the Britain’s biotech and life sciences sector is on the cusp of a golden age driven by strong demand from global investors for UK innovation, with  £1.56 billion invested in the last quarter (March 2021 – May 2021).

This is the highest total amount ever recorded for a quarter since the trade association began recording this data.

The stellar performance means £2.39 billion has been raised in the year to date, compared to £2.81 billion in the whole of 2020, which itself was a record year for investment.

