US DoD agrees deal with German firm for COVID-19 therapeutics

Biotechnology
22 July 2020
The Seattle-based subsidiary of Hamburg, Germany-based Evotec (EVT: Xetra) will develop COVID-19 antibodies for the US Department of Defense (DoD), under an $18.2 million contract.

Shares in the firm were lifted over 3% in morning trading in Germany.

The program aims to rapidly and efficiently deliver the monoclonal antibodies for use in combating the growing impact of the coronavirus in the USA.

