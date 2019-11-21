Saturday 23 November 2024

US FDA nod for first acute hepatic porphyria treatment

Biotechnology
21 November 2019

Shares of RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) closed up 10.5% at $108.21 on Wednesday, after the company revealed earlier than expected approval for its rare genetic disease candidate, and with a broader label than was anticipated.

The US Food and Drug Administration granted approval to Givlaari (givosiran) for the treatment of adult patients with acute hepatic porphyria, a rare genetic disorder resulting in the build-up of toxic porphyrin molecules which are formed during the production of heme (which helps bind oxygen in the blood).

The FDA approval of Alnylam’s Givlaari was received in less than four months after acceptance of the New Drug Application (NDA) and was based on positive results from the ENVISION Phase III study – a global study and the largest ever interventional study conducted in AHP, which showed that AHP patients on Givlaari experienced 70% fewer porphyria attacks – requiring hospitalization, urgent health care visits, or IV hemin administration at home – compared to the placebo arm.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Alnylam not to seek accelerated approval of givosiran
16 October 2018
Biotechnology
FDA 'Breakthrough' status for givosiran
1 June 2017
Biotechnology
NICE nod for gene silencing treatment to treat life-threatening form of porphyria
21 October 2021
Biotechnology
Safety worries mar good efficacy data for Alnylam's givosiran
6 March 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze