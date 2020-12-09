US nod for first coronavirus vaccine imminent

Briefing notes for a key advisory panel of the US Food and Drug Administration give a positive picture of BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine, making approval for emergency use all but inevitable.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is due to meet on Thursday to discuss and vote on the risk-benefit profile of BNT162b2.

The final decision from the agency will likely reflect the panel’s verdict.