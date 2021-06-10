USA buys 500 million vaccine doses for lower-income countries

The US government has committed to buying 500 million doses of BNT162b2/Comirnaty, the vaccine provided by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), for lower-income countries.

US President Joe Biden is expected to formally announce the plan while the G7 meeting of rich democracies is taking place in Carbis Bay, UK.

The drugmakers have said they will supply the vaccines at a not-for-profit price, with 200 million doses to be delivered in 2021 and 300 million doses in the first half of 2022.