USA files suit against Regeneron, alleges kickback scheme

American biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) is the subject of a legal action from the US government, alleging kickbacks were paid to a charity to illegally promote sales of Eylea (aflibercept).

The US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts has filed a civil False Claims Act complaint stating the firm made tens of millions of dollars’ worth of illegal payments related to the macular degeneration drug.

The authorities allege Regeneron used a foundation as a conduit to cover co-pays for Eylea, which can cost over $10,000 per year.