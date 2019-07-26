Verastem Oncology out-licenses Copiktra

US biotech firm Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) saw its shares rise 22.14% to $1.60 in pre-market trading today, in reaction to a new licensing deal for its cancer drug.
Late yesterday, the company revealed that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) to develop and commercialize Verastem’s Copiktra (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and the first approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, for the treatment of all oncology indications in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Turkey, the Middle East and Africa.
Under the terms of the agreement, Verastem will receive an upfront payment of $5 million and is also eligible to receive up to an additional $42 million in development and sales milestone payments, plus double-digit percentage royalties based on future net sales of Copiktra in the licensed territories. Sanofi will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Copiktra, and hold the marketing authorization and product license for the drug in the licensed territories.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze