Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics amend deal on CTX001 gene therapy

21 April 2021
Shares of Swiss gene-editing specialist CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) traded up as much as 9.1% at $125.48 yesterday, after it announced amendments to its existing collaboration with USA-based Vertex Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: VRTX).

The deal concerns the development, manufacture and commercialization of CTX001, an investigational CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing therapy that is being developed as a potentially curative therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

With this revised agreement, Vertex will deploy the breadth of its established global capabilities and proven experience in manufacturing, development, regulatory, and commercialization to maximize the potential for CTX001 to transform the lives of tens of thousands of patients in the USA, Europe and other countries. CRISPR Therapeutics will continue to support the development of CTX001 and invest in further innovation to maximize its potential.

