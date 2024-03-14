Monday 29 September 2025

WuXi App Tec suffers on slump in Sino-American relations

Biotechnology
14 March 2024
wuxi_china_big

Politics has entered the scientific realm in the form of new US legislation that has prompted the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) to come into line with Congress’s position on Chinese companies.

The trade group has pledged to support the legislation - known as the BIOSECURE Act - work with Congress as it progresses, despite having previously urged lawmakers to reconsider it only a month ago.

"Securing and advancing our preeminence in biomanufacturing will be one key component of a multi-prong approach"But BIO’s new president and chief executive John Crowley has taken a new position in a press release issued on Wednesday, following a vote by a Senate committee’s vote to approve the bill last week.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
I-Mab to divest China operations
8 February 2024
Biosimilars
Updated US bill to restrict Chinese biotechs provides more time to cut ties
11 May 2024
Biotechnology
Chinese biotechs dive into innovation mix
13 March 2024
Pharmaceutical
Biden not done with assault on big pharma
7 March 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics’ Palsonify wins acromegaly approval
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025
Lilly's Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla wins EC nod
26 September 2025
Lonza’s Synaffix and Qurient team up on dual-payload ADC
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze