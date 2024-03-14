WuXi App Tec suffers on slump in Sino-American relations

Politics has entered the scientific realm in the form of new US legislation that has prompted the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) to come into line with Congress’s position on Chinese companies.
The trade group has pledged to support the legislation - known as the BIOSECURE Act - work with Congress as it progresses, despite having previously urged lawmakers to reconsider it only a month ago.
"Securing and advancing our preeminence in biomanufacturing will be one key component of a multi-prong approach"But BIO’s new president and chief executive John Crowley has taken a new position in a press release issued on Wednesday, following a vote by a Senate committee’s vote to approve the bill last week.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze