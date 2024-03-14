WuXi App Tec suffers on slump in Sino-American relations

Politics has entered the scientific realm in the form of new US legislation that has prompted the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) to come into line with Congress’s position on Chinese companies.

The trade group has pledged to support the legislation - known as the BIOSECURE Act - work with Congress as it progresses, despite having previously urged lawmakers to reconsider it only a month ago.

"Securing and advancing our preeminence in biomanufacturing will be one key component of a multi-prong approach"But BIO’s new president and chief executive John Crowley has taken a new position in a press release issued on Wednesday, following a vote by a Senate committee’s vote to approve the bill last week.