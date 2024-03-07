Biden not done with assault on big pharma

President Joe Biden’s actions to cut prescription drug prices through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and other means have been far from popular with big pharma and its lobbyists.

There is likely to be further concern in the industry, therefore, at President Biden’s intentions to go further with these plans, which emerged this week in a statement from the White House.

"The President is calling on Congress to require those rebates for commercial drug sales, as well as sales to Medicare"The statement started by hailing the impact of the steps taken so far in building on, strengthening, and protecting Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act.