Pricing talks afoot, courts continue to support Biden's IRA

In another legal blow for opponents of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a federal judge has now rejected a bid from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to prevent price negotiations on its diabetes med Farxiga (dapagliflozin).

Sold as Forxiga in Europe, the SGLT2 inhibitor was the company’s best-selling asset in 2023, bringing in nearly $6 billion in its approved indications of chronic kidney disease, heart failure and type 2 diabetes.

The IRA allows administrators at Medicare to negotiate certain drug prices with manufacturers, for the first time, with the goal of reducing prices for patients.