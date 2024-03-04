Pricing talks afoot, courts continue to support Biden's IRA

In another legal blow for opponents of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a federal judge has now rejected a bid from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to prevent price negotiations on its diabetes med Farxiga (dapagliflozin).
Sold as Forxiga in Europe, the SGLT2 inhibitor was the company’s best-selling asset in 2023, bringing in nearly $6 billion in its approved indications of chronic kidney disease, heart failure and type 2 diabetes.
The IRA allows administrators at Medicare to negotiate certain drug prices with manufacturers, for the first time, with the goal of reducing prices for patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze