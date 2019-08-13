XOMA's royalty portfolio now totals more than 60

US biotech XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) could be in line for further future royalty and milestone payments after expanding its portfolio of partnered assets.

Janssen, part of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) US healthcare conglomerate, is partnering on a series of programs with XOMA, which calls itself a pioneer in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics.

In addition, Janssen has elected to accelerate its base annual license fee obligation and will make a one-time $2.5 million payment to XOMA.