Young biotech adds old heads to exec team

Tridek-One, a privately-held French biotech specializing in the development of products for the treatment of immune and inflammatory disorders, has named three new members of its executive team.
Regis Olivier has been named as the new chief financial officer (CFO), Jorge Kirilovsky as chief scientific officer and Delphine Joyeux as chief development officer.
Dr Olivier’s 25 years of experience in finance and business management of healthtech companies includes spending the last five years as the chief executive of Axess Vision Technology, a company dedicated to the development of single-use medical endoscopes.
