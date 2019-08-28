Zogenix acquiring Modis Therapeutics and its 'Breakthrough' tagged TK2d candidate

US CNS-focused biotech Zogenix (Nasdaq: ZGNX) saw its stock drop as much as 16% on Tuesday, after it announced an acquisition of a privately held California start-up launched just 10 months ago with $30 million Series A investment led by F-Prime Capital Partners and OrbiMed.
Zogenix has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Modis Therapeutics, which is focused on developing novel therapies for rare genetic diseases with high unmet medical need.
Modis’ lead product candidate, MT1621, an investigational deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy, is in late-stage development for the treatment of Thymidine Kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d), an inherited mitochondrial DNA depletion disorder that predominantly affects children and is often fatal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze