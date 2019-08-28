Saturday 23 November 2024

Zogenix acquiring Modis Therapeutics and its 'Breakthrough' tagged TK2d candidate

Biotechnology
28 August 2019
zogenix_large

US CNS-focused biotech Zogenix (Nasdaq: ZGNX) saw its stock drop as much as 16% on Tuesday, after it announced an acquisition of a privately held California start-up launched just 10 months ago with $30 million Series A investment led by F-Prime Capital Partners and OrbiMed.

Zogenix has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Modis Therapeutics, which is focused on developing novel therapies for rare genetic diseases with high unmet medical need.

Modis’ lead product candidate, MT1621, an investigational deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy, is in late-stage development for the treatment of Thymidine Kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d), an inherited mitochondrial DNA depletion disorder that predominantly affects children and is often fatal.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EMA PRIME designation for Modis' MT1621 for TK2 deficiency
13 November 2018
Biotechnology
With strong results for ZX008, Zogenix set to become a key player in epilepsy
25 July 2018
Biotechnology
Zogenix bounces back with Fintepla boost
28 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
FDA rejects Zogenix' Dravet drug NDA
9 April 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze