BioTransplant JV with Novartis renamed

Drug major Novartis of Switzerland says that the US joint venture it setup last year with BioTransplant (Marketletter October 2, 2000), which will focus on xenotransplantation research, has now been renamed Immerge BioTherapeutics.
Based in Boston, Massachusetts, the JV will be owned 67% by Novartis and 33% by BioTransplant and, in return for contributing its technology and unspecified financial support, the Basel-based major will retain the rights to commercialization of research from the new company. For its part, BioTransplant will get royalty payments from Novartis' product sales and will independently continue with its work on tolerance induction in allotransplantation.
JV to become leader in xenotransplant field
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze