Biovail files for single-isomer ADHD drug in Canada

Biovail has filed for approval in Canada for Ritadex(d-methylphenidate), a single-isomer version of the widely-used drug for children with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. The chirally-pure version was developed by Celgene and is licensed from Novartis, the originator of the racemic form of the drug, which is marketed as Ritalin. If approved, Novartis will co-promote the new product which, it is hoped, will offer a longer duration of action compared to the racemate and do away with in-school dosing.