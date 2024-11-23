Saturday 23 November 2024

BM Launches Retavase In USA

13 January 1997

Boehringer Mannheim has launched its genetically-engineered recombinantplasminogen activator Retavase (reteplase) for the treatment of acute myocardial infarcation in the USA, following its clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration last year (Marketletter November 11, 1996).

Reteplase, co-promoted with DuPont Merck in the USA, has already been launched in Germany, its first market, and Austria. In Europe, the product is known as Rapilysin.

Comparisons To Activase According to the company, in a study entitled RAPID II, Retavase proved more effective than its main competitor, Genentech's Activase (alteplase). Retavase was seen to restore blood flow in significantly more patients after 60 and 90 minutes than Activase, it says. The company adds that Retavase is the only thrombolytic which can be administered in a two-shot form as opposed to a continuous intravenous infusion.

