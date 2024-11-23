Saturday 23 November 2024

Boeh Ingelheim/Novo Nordisk Anti-Obesity Collaboration

18 November 1996

Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim and Danish firm Novo Nordisk have entered into a multi-year agreement on research into drug treatment for obesity, which is seen as a major player in the development of Type 2 diabetes (maturity-onset diabetes), which typically occurs in adults above the age of 40.

The focus of the agreement will be the discovery of new drugs which influence receptors on cells in the brain or in fat cells, thereby regulating food intake, energy expenditure or the number of fat cells, and thus decreasing fat accumulation in obese people.

The research deal is supplemented by a basic framework for development and marketing, which determines a 50:50 split of cost and a profit-sharing principle. All patents resulting from the collaboration will be jointly owned.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze