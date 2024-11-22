Boeh Ingelheim's Antiherpetic Drug

Boehringer Ingelheim's BILD 1263, an inhibitor of the viral enzyme ribonucleotide reductase and reportedly the first compound with this mode of action to enter development, has demonstrated significant antiherpetic activity, according to researchers from the company.
The researchers note that of particular interest is the ability of BILD 1263 to increase the potency of antiviral treatment with Wellcome's Zovirax (aciclovir). For example, they report that co-administration of the two drugs may result in a 20-fold reduction in the concentrations of aciclovir needed to reduce virus replication by 50%. Studies also demonstrate that BILD 1263 suppresses the replication of Herpes simplex virus type 1 and 2 at concentrations well below those that are toxic to cells in the body, and is also effective against aciclovir-resistant strains.
- Meantime, researchers from the Rega Institute for Medical Research in Belgium have reported animal study results with another new antiviral, S2242, which suggest the drug has potent activity against HSV-1, HSV-2 and cytomegalovirus infections.
