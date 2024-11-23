Boeh Mannheim And J&J Settle "Spying" Dispute

Boehringer Mannheim and Johnson & Johnson have agreed to settle counterlaw suits alleging corporate spying. Terms of the out-of-court-settlement were not disclosed.
In June last year, BM had charged employees of J&J's Lifescan division with infiltrating company meetings, as well as stealing confidential documents and a prototype glucose monitor. Lifescan counter-sued in September, claiming that BM had hired detectives to pilfer secrets and that company employees posed as customers to get information on the devices. BM and Lifescan are competitors in the glucose monitor business. Both admitted to some of the charges. Lifescan admitted it did give awards for the best spies, as charged, while BM said two employees also did some spying. BM, however, insisted its spying was at a lower scale than J&J said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze