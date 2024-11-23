Boehringer Ingelheim Tightens Up In Spain

The German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim is tightening up its operations in Spain by merging the six subsidiaries it has in the country, according to local reports.

The merger will take place next year and will affect the following affiliates: BI Espana, BISA, Laboratorios Fehr, Distribuidora Fehr, Europharma and Fehr Productos Basicos Para Alimentacion.

The move is an attempt to cut costs and to revamp the company's image. BI is to market its products in Spain under one company name and the trading names Europharma and Laboratorios Fehr will be phased out.