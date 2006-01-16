Boston Scientific makes firm $25B offer for Guidant, but J&J confident of its deal

Having already said that it would make a counter offer to health care major Johnson & Johnson's reduced $21.5 billion takeover bid for US pacemaker and defibrillator-maker Guidant, on January 8 (a Sunday) Boston Scientific submitted a definitive proposal to acquire the device firm (Marketletter December 12, 2005). This is in the form of equal cash and stock worth $72.00 per share, or an aggregate of $25.0 billion.
As of January 6, the J&J proposal was valued at $64.11 per Guidant share. The latter's board of directors has said that it will evaluate all aspects of the offer from Boston, with the assistance of its investment bankers, JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley together with its outside counsel. Boston's offer represents a premium of around 12% over the purchase price proposed to be paid by J&J under the revised merger agreement, based on the latter's closing price on January 6. In addition, Boston put in place a financial mechanism that ensures Guidant shareholders $72.00 a share in value, even if the former's shares should move 10% either way.
For its part, J&J has reaffirmed that it expects to consummate the Guidant acquisition immediately following a favorable vote of the latter's shareholders, which is due January 31.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze