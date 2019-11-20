BRIEF—Lilly pledges $400 million for manufacturing upgrade

US pharma major Eli Lilly has announced plans to invest $400 million in its manufacturing facilities at its Lilly Technology Center campus in Indianapolis, USA, leading to the creation of 100 new jobs.

The funds will cover enhancements to existing manufacturing facilities that make insulin, additional capacity for its growing portfolio of diabetes medicines and initial capital investments for future medicines.

Myles O'Neill, senior vice president and president of manufacturing operations, said: “These investments support our manufacturing capabilities in Indianapolis, including additional capacity and technology upgrades to our active ingredient, syringe filling, device assembly and packaging operations.

“All of these projects support Lilly's investment in next generation manufacturing and feature high levels of automation, robotics, new technologies and advanced data analytics.”