Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Lilly pledges $400 million for manufacturing upgrade

20 November 2019

US pharma major Eli Lilly has announced plans to invest $400 million in its manufacturing facilities at its Lilly Technology Center campus in Indianapolis, USA, leading to the creation of 100 new jobs.

The funds will cover enhancements to existing manufacturing facilities that make insulin, additional capacity for its growing portfolio of diabetes medicines and initial capital investments for future medicines.

Myles O'Neill, senior vice president and president of manufacturing operations, said: “These investments support our manufacturing capabilities in Indianapolis, including additional capacity and technology upgrades to our active ingredient, syringe filling, device assembly and packaging operations.

“All of these projects support Lilly's investment in next generation manufacturing and feature high levels of automation, robotics, new technologies and advanced data analytics.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Takeda agrees $2.4 billion settlement over Actos product liability law suits and claims
29 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues CRL on empagliflozin, noting manufacturing deficiencies
5 March 2014
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk subpoenaed by US Attorney
25 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
Takeda and Lilly fail to overturn $9 billion award for hiding cancer risk of Actos
31 August 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze