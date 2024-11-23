British Biotech Under Fire In Lancet Letter

A letter in the Lancet (July 27) from researchers at the Royal Marsden and St Bartholomew's Hospitals in London has suggested that the changes in tumor marker levels seen by British Biotech in its trials of marimastat could be a result of natural fluctuations in levels and not a result of any activity of the drug.
The company responded in the same issue, noting that the UK researchers' comments were made on the basis of just one small study (19 patients), while much larger trials reported at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting earlier this year showed a clear dose effect for the matrix metalloproteinase inhibitor. British Biotech stresses that the efficacy of the drug can only be deduced from the outcomes of large-scale, controlled studies, which are ongoing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze