Brussels Probes Roche Austrian "Subsidy"

The European Commission has launched an inquiry into a 378 million Austrian schillings ($37 million) subsidy plan for Hoffmann-La Roche, to support the development of a new obesity treatment and to build a manufacturing plant.
The Commission said it had to assess whether the subsidies offered by the Austrian government to assist the development of Xenical (orlistat; a liposome inhibitor) infringed European Union rules on state aid, and whether they did, or did not, represent investment aid.
However, the Commission has made clear that at this stage it does not have enough information to decide whether approval of the aid proposal is possible. It consists of a 300 million schillings R&D subsidy and a grant of 78 million schillings for environmental protection.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze