Saturday 23 November 2024

Brussels Watch: Clinical Trials Directive - European Parliament Meeting

7 October 1997

The European Commission has now adopted formally its proposed directiveon clinical trials, and sent it to EU governments and the European Parliament for them to discuss. The directive is supposed to harmonize the conduct of clinical trials in the EU, and recasts the ethics committee review part of the process.

At end-September, the European Parliament was the venue for a conference on clinical trials and ethics, which included representatives from industry, the Commission, the Council of Europe, and patient groups. Rolf Krebbs, chief executive of Boehringer Ingelheim and president of EFPIA, the European pharmaceutical industry trade association, stated that although the research-based drug industry welcomed the directive as it would allow for the harmonization of clinical trials in the EU, the industry was concerned that excessively stringent legislation would hamper, rather than encourage, research and innovation. In particular, increasing regulatory requirements for Phase I and Phase IV trials in Europe would significantly affect drug development.

For its part, the Commission stressed the need to ensure that guidelines are respected and implementation of ethical review procedures is administered in such a way that trial subjects are properly informed. Despite EU governments and the Parliament now starting to consider the directive in detail, member states are only now reviewing concept papers for guidelines to support and "complete" the Directive.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze