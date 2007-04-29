BTG, Novacea and KuDOS sign AQ4N deal

London, UK-based BTG has signed an agreement with US drugmaker Novacea and AstraZeneca subsidiary KuDOS Pharmaceuticals, which sees the US company receive exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the anticancer drug AQ4N.

In 2002, BTG licensed AQ4N to KuDOS, which subsequently granted US rights to Novacea in 2003 (Marketletters passim). Under the terms of the new agreement, BTG will receive a signature fee, while Novacea gains additional rights to the drug. The London-headquartered firm will also receive milestone and royalty payments if the product is successfully brought to market.

John Walker, interim chief executive at Novacea, said that the firm was pleased to have obtained AQ4N and added that clinical data that has been generated so far indicate that it has a potential role in the treatment of multiple tumor types and hematological malignancies. Financial terms were not provided.