Calcitriol Price Discrimination Under Fire In Australia

The wide price difference between what male and female patients pay for the drug calcitriol has come under severe criticism in the Australian parliament. The price of this drug, marketed by Roche Products under the name of Rocaltrol, presently favors women.
The country's Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee has ruled that when prescribed under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme to treat women suffering from post-menopausal osteoporosis, non-consessional patients will pay A$16.20 ($12.44) for 100 tablets or A$2.60 ($2.00) for consessional patients.
Not Approved For Male Use Under PBS The Minister for Family Services, Senator Rosemary Crowley, says that when the drug is prescribed outside the PBS, as it would need to be for men, the price would be A$80 to A$99, according to the Pharmacy Guild price list, depending on the mark-up and dispensing fee charged by the pharmacist. She comments that "calcitriol has not been approved for use by male patients with osteoporosis because the company has not provided sufficient data to enable an assurance to be given that the drug is both safe and effective in this group of patients."
