Can HIV be Eradicated From An Infected Person?

An international panel of HIV researchers met behind closed doors in Washington DC on June 13 to discuss something almost inconceivable until very recently; whether the eradication of HIV from an infected individual may be within our grasp.

"We're at a point in the disease where we can ask if drugs are potent enough to eradicate the virus," said Robert Schooley, head of the infectious diseases division at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver, USA, at the meeting.

Combination Is The Key In contrast to popular public opinion - namely that eradication of HIV will come about as a result of a single breakthrough such as a new drug, vaccine or some other radical approach - it now seems likely that the clever and rational combination of existing and new treatments may hold the answer.