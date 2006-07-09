Canada's government policies are encouraging drugmakers to refuse to supply the Canadian market, creating shortages and cycle of regulation driving out more suppliers, according to a Canadian think-tank, the Vancouver-based Fraser Institute.
The recent decision by USA-based Bristol-Myers Squibb to refuse to market Erbitux (cetuximab), a colorectal cancer treatment, in Canada was caused by the government's refusal to allow the drug to be sold at a price acceptable to the manufacturer.
The Fraser Institute's director of health and pharmaceutical policy research, Brett Skinner, writing in the Toronto Globe and Mail newspaper, argued that "the decision not to sell a promising cancer treatment in Canada is a totally predictable response to pharmaceutical policies that ignore pharmaceutical economics."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze