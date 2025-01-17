Canadian Military Investigate "Mefloquine-Related Killings"

- The Canadian military have started an investigation into reports thatthe controversial antimalarial Lariam (mefloquine) from Roche may be behind reports of aggressive behavior by Canadian and American peace-keeping forces in Somalia, reports the Ottawa Citizen. At the center of the enquiry are the deaths of two Somali teenagers, allegedly killed by members of the Canadian Airborne Regiment. In the UK, almost 1,000 people have joined a class action suit against Roche, citing side effects from taking mefloquine.