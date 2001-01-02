Celgene lifted by new version of ADHD drug

Celgene has filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and DrugAdministration for a new, once-daily version of a drug used in the treatment of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Under a previously-announced deal, the filing for the new single-isomer version of the drug, d-methylphenidate, has triggered a $5 million milestone payment from Novartis, which markets the racemic form of methylphenidate under the trade name Ritalin.

Celgene granted Novartis an exclusive worldwide license for the development and marketing of d-MPH, excluding Canada where Biovail has rights. Celgene expects the US review to be completed in the third quarter of 2001.