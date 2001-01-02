Celgene lifted by new version of ADHD drug

Celgene has filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and DrugAdministration for a new, once-daily version of a drug used in the treatment of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Under a previously-announced deal, the filing for the new single-isomer version of the drug, d-methylphenidate, has triggered a $5 million milestone payment from Novartis, which markets the racemic form of methylphenidate under the trade name Ritalin.
Celgene granted Novartis an exclusive worldwide license for the development and marketing of d-MPH, excluding Canada where Biovail has rights. Celgene expects the US review to be completed in the third quarter of 2001.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze