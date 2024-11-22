Friday 22 November 2024

Celltech Expands Clinical Trials Program

12 December 1994

Celltech now has five drug candidates in Phase I and II trials, according to chairman and chief executive Peter Fellner, in a statement accompanying the firm's announcement of preliminary year-end results (see page 6 for financial results).

Dr Fellner said that CDP 840, a novel drug for the treatment of asthma (developed in collaboration with Merck & Co; agreement signed in September), has now successfully completed Phase I evaluation in healthy volunteers, and Phase IIa studies in asthma patients are ongoing. The drug is a phosphodiesterase type IV inhibitor which can be taken orally.

Earlier in the year, Celltech completed a Phase IIa study of its novel human antibody CDP 571 in patients with severe rheumatoid arthritis, and the encouraging results of this study were presented at this year's American Society of Rheumatology meeting (Marketletter October 31). A confirmatory Phase IIb study is scheduled to begin in 1995, said Dr Fellner. Meantime, CDP 571 has also entered Phase IIa clinical testing in the two major inflammatory bowel disorders, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. These studies should be completed in 1995.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze