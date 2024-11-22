Celltech Results For 1994

Turnover for the financial year ended September 30, 1994, was flat at L14.2 million ($22.1 million) at the UK's Celltech group. Gross profits advanced slightly from L6.4 million a year ago to L6.7 million.

The company posted a greater loss of L8.7 million, compared with 36.8 million. The operating loss is broken down as follows: Celltech Biologics achieved operating profits of L2 million during the year and Celltech Therapeutics achieved a loss of L10.7 million. A year earlier, Celltech Biologics posted operating profits of L1.9 million and Celltech Therapeutics posted a loss of L6.8 million. The group loss per share was 11.0 pence.

Celltech invested L16.2 million in R&D and income from R&D milestone payments amounted to L5.5 million over the year, down slightly from the L6.1 million received in milestone payments last year.