Celltech Shows Substantial Pipeline Progress

Since flotation, Celltech has achieved substantial progress with its product pipeline, and now has five drug candidates in Phase I or Phase II studies in nine indications, reports the company.
During the past year, says the firm, three drug candidates, CDP 571, CDP 771 and CDP 840, have entered Phase II development. Two further candidates, CDP 671 and CDP 833, are undergoing Phase I studies. By therapeutic indication, the company's portfolio is as follows:
- rheumatoid arthritis. In this indication, Celltech completed a Phase IIa trial of its anti-TNF antibody CDP 571 (BAY10-3356) in 36 severe active rheumatoid arthritis patients who had failed therapy with three previous treatments. The initial results demonstrated that patients experienced a dose-dependent improvement, both in symptoms and in blood markers of inflammation associated with a reduction of disease progression. Statistically-significant improvements were observed at the highest dose of 10mg/kg. On the basis of these results, Bayer, which is codeveloping the product, is initiating further studies, scheduled to begin this year;
