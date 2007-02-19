Friday 22 November 2024

Centocor's CNTO 1275 impresses in psoriasis study

19 February 2007

USA-based Centocor, a subsidiary of global health care major Johnson & Johnson, says that the results of a Phase II trial of its novel biologic CNTO 1275 show that it brings about significant skin clearance in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The data are published in the current edition of the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study demonstrated that the drug, which is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets interleukins 12 and 23, allowed 81% of patients who received the 90mg four-weekly dosing regimen to achieve 75% improvements in psoriasis area severity index score (PASI-75) at week 12, compared with 2% of the placebo group.

Additionally, the results showed that 67% of the cohort which received 45mg as part of a four weekly regimen, 59% of those on a single 90mg dose and 52% of the group treated with one 45mg dose, achieved PASI-75 at week 12, respectively. The firm went on to say that significant improvements in symptoms were observed after only two weeks of treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze