Changes At Roche As Humer Comes In

Roche of Switzerland has announced that Franz Humer, whose departure from the UK pharmaceutical company Glaxo was announced last week (Marketletter December 5), will be taking up the post of head of the pharmaceuticals division from June 1, 1995, and will be a member of Roche's corporate executive committee.
Armin Kessler, who is currently Roche's chief operating officer and head of pharmaceuticals, is to retire from the company in the middle of next year. Dr Kessler is expected to remain available as an advisor to the company and will keep his membership of the Genentech and Syntex boards of directors, according to Roche.
The reshuffle of top management at Roche has raised questions about where a successor to chairman and chief executive Fritz Gerber is likely to come from. With the departure next year of Dr Kessler, there is no obvious heir apparent.
