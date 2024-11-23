Saturday 23 November 2024

Changes To Be Made To EU Competition Rules?

14 July 1996

The European Commission is calling for significant changes to be made to the European Union's competition rules with the aim of creating greater scope for investigation of corporate mergers and cartels.

The Commission has adopted a proposal by Competition Commissioner Karel van Miert to increase the number of merger cases that are reviewed by EU competition authorities instead of national bodies. It has also been proposed that the Commission reward firms that inform on cartels and will reduce or eliminate fines for those that do inform on illicit agreements.

- Meantime, it is thought that the Commission may take a decision on the merger of the two Swiss firms Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz to form Novartis on July 17. One source at the EU is reported by Reuters to have said: "it is possible that we will decide next week," implying that a decision will be made at a regular Wednesday meeting during the week commencing July 15. The Commission has been examining the proposed merger for four months.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze