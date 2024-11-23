Changes To Be Made To EU Competition Rules?

The European Commission is calling for significant changes to be made to the European Union's competition rules with the aim of creating greater scope for investigation of corporate mergers and cartels.

The Commission has adopted a proposal by Competition Commissioner Karel van Miert to increase the number of merger cases that are reviewed by EU competition authorities instead of national bodies. It has also been proposed that the Commission reward firms that inform on cartels and will reduce or eliminate fines for those that do inform on illicit agreements.

- Meantime, it is thought that the Commission may take a decision on the merger of the two Swiss firms Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz to form Novartis on July 17. One source at the EU is reported by Reuters to have said: "it is possible that we will decide next week," implying that a decision will be made at a regular Wednesday meeting during the week commencing July 15. The Commission has been examining the proposed merger for four months.