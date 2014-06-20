Thursday 20 November 2025

Charitable pharma companies aim to make a difference

20 June 2014
river-blindness-big

Shire launches patient group awards

This week Ireland headquartered Shire (LSE: SHP) made the headlines for  rejecting a takeover bid from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), worth around £27.3 billion ($46.5 billion). But earlier in the week the company had other concerns when it launched the Excellence in ADHD Patient Group Awards to recognize outstanding contributions by patient organizations to support people living with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The company makes Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) and Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts) for ADHD so it wanted to expand the level of support it gives to ADHD patients with three unrestricted grants of 10,000 euros ($13,500) awarded for projects initiated in 2013 that have helped to support patients with the condition.

Brooke Clarke, Global Head of Responsibility and Brand at Shire and Shire representative on the judging panel, said: “Patient groups carry out important work in raising awareness of ADHD and helping people and families who live with the disorder. The Excellence in ADHD Patient Group Awards is one way of recognizing the groups that make such a significant difference to the lives of people with ADHD and those who care for them.”

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




