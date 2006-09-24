ChemBridge and CRL to collaborate with AstraZeneca

San Diego, USA-based ChemBridge, a specialist contract research organization, and ChemBridge Research Laboratories, a provider of chemistry solutions for use in drug discovery, say they have signed a multi-year collaboration with Anglo-Swedish drug giant AstraZeneca.

Under the terms of the accord, researchers at sites in Moscow, Russia, and San Diego will work closely with AstraZeneca on the development of small-molecule libraries, designed to enhance the latter's global drug discovery effort. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.