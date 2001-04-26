Chiron's Menjugate approved in Canada

Health Canada's Bureau of Biologics and Radiopharmaceuticals hasgranted approval for Chiron to market its Menjugate vaccine to prevent disease caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis serogroup C. In Canada, Merck Frosst will be the exclusive distributor of the vaccine, which was first licensed in the UK last year (Marketletter March 6, 2000). Chiron is also applying for registration throughout the European Union by means of the Mutual Recognition procedure. First-quarter sales of the vaccine fell to $29 million from $60 million a year earlier, on lower shipments to the UK, which had suffered a meningitis outbreak in the same period of 2000.
