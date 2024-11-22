Chiroscience Details Research Programs

Chiroscience has made significant progress with its pipeline since the flotation of the company, and now possesses a strong and diverse New Chemical Entity program to supplement its development of single-isomer versions of already-marketed drugs, commented John Padfield, chief executive, at a company pipeline briefing in London last week.

At the briefing, the company detailed its four research programs centered on the development of NCEs.

The first of these is a phosphodiesterase IV inhibitor for use in therapies for inflammatory diseases such as asthma and arthritis.