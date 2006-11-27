CHMP in favor of Eisai's Inovelon for LGS

Japanese drugmaker Eisai says that its UK subsidiary has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, recommending approval of its anti-epileptic Inovelon (rufianmide) as an adjunctive therapy for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS).

Eisai explained that the agent has been shown to be effective in controlling the seizures associated with this severe form of childhood epilepsy.

The Tokyo-headquartered firm originally submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the EMEA early last year (Marketletter April 11, 2005) following the agency's decision to award the product Orphan Drug designation for the adjunctive treatment of LGS.