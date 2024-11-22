Friday 22 November 2024

Cider Sante To Import Medco Style For France

20 February 1995

Cider Sante, the French pharmaceutical services company, has signed an accord with Medco, the US health spending management group acquired by Merck & Co, to introduce a system of computer-assisted drug prescribing into France.

Despite the French addiction to modern computer technology, it remains largely unknown to French doctors. Cider has negotiated a long-term exclusive license from Medco and intends to create a new subsidiary to run the operation. Designated Coordination Medicale et Pharmaceutique (CMP), its equity capital will be open to doctors' organizations such as MG France. Medco may also acquire a stake in CMP at a later stage.

The immediate task of the new group will be to set up a network of general practitioners in a number of test regions. Currently, scarcely one doctor in 10 has a computer, and those who have use them for secretarial and accounting purposes only. Cider says it hopes to connect 20,000-30,000 doctors within four years.

