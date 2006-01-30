Clinical drug research in China "booming" says Kline report

With its vast patient population, broad disease profile, and expansive scientific talent, China is quickly becoming one of the most important countries in the world for clinical pharmaceutical research.

A new report by Kline & Co indicates that, while most of the world's leading drug makers are already including China in their research plans to an extent, the Chinese are making systemic improvements that will encourage future growth in the number and scope of clinical drug trials and further enhance the nation's standing as a world hotbed of research activity.

The report, China, clinical research: key success factors for global pharmaceutical companies, is part of the Kline Advisory Service: China Healthcare, a series of 50 syndicated reports that provides insights on key developments and issues that are shaping the current and future direction of the Chinese health care market.