Clinical trial delays for Biopure's Hemopure

Massachussetts, USA-based Biopure Corp says that the Food and Drug Administration has notified its development partner, the Naval Medical Research Center, of its intention to consult an advisory committee within six months to discuss the proposed RESUS clinical trial of Biopure's oxygen therapeutic Hemopure (bovine hemoglobin glutamer-250) for out-of-hospital treatment of hemorrhagic shock resulting from traumatic injury.

The Investigational New Drug application, which was submitted by the NMRC in June 2005, remains on clinical hold because of issues related to its predicted risk-benefit profile under the proposed protocol. The FDA has requested additional information, clarification and comment on completed animal studies, the RESUS protocol and other aspects of the IND as well as changes to the design and investigators brochure.

Under a research agreement with Biopure, the NMRC has primary responsibility for developing and conducting the RESUS trial. As part of this process, the Navy conducted preclinical studies of the oxygen therapeutic in animal models of hemorrhagic shock, including an FDA-requested study in uncontrolled hemorrhage with traumatic brain injury. Biopure noted that, in order for RESUS to proceed, the Department of Defense and the internal review boards of participating hospitals must provide the final go ahead.