Collaboration News In Brief

- FibroGen Inc, a privately-held US biotechnology company, has signed alicense agreement with Zeneca Ltd for the exclusive development and commercialization of Zeneca's compounds for the treatment of fibroproliferative diseases outside of Europe and Japan. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

- Merck & Co and Karo Bio of Sweden have entered into a strategic alliance to develop new compounds for the treatment and diagnosis of human diseases affected by estrogen receptors. The agreement is worth in excess of $80 million excluding royalties, conditional on the development and approval of two compounds.