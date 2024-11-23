Collaboration News In Brief

- FibroGen Inc, a privately-held US biotechnology company, has signed alicense agreement with Zeneca Ltd for the exclusive development and commercialization of Zeneca's compounds for the treatment of fibroproliferative diseases outside of Europe and Japan. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
- Merck & Co and Karo Bio of Sweden have entered into a strategic alliance to develop new compounds for the treatment and diagnosis of human diseases affected by estrogen receptors. The agreement is worth in excess of $80 million excluding royalties, conditional on the development and approval of two compounds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze